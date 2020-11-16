Trial begins for woman accused of drowning teen daughter’s newborn son

Prosecutors say Beant Dhillon drowned the baby due to the shame an unwed daughter's pregnancy would bring to the family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The moment Beant Kaur Dhillon became aware of her daughter’s pregnancy was when the teenager gave birth on a bathroom floor in their home. Within the day, the newborn was dead.

Prosecutors on Monday said Dhillon drowned the child because of the shame an unwed daughter’s pregnancy would bring to the family in the Sikh community. Dhillon buried the newborn in a 2-foot grave in the the backyard, and she and her husband told their daughter the child had been placed for adoption, Deputy District Attorney John Allen told jurors during his opening statement.

Dhillon’s attorney, David A. Torres, is reserving his statement until after the prosecution has presented its case. At earlier hearings, Torres attempted to establish that other people besides Dhillon entered the bathroom where the then-15-year-old gave birth. At least eight people lived in the home.

While Dhillon, 44, is believed to have acted alone in the November 2018 killing, her husband and nephew helped cover up the crime, Allen said. Dhillon is charged with murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child. She faces life in prison if convicted.

The nephew, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, then 23, is also the child’s father, according to testimony.

Mann helped Dhillon bury the baby in the backyard of the family’s southwest Bakersfield home, Allen said. Months later, officers exhumed the body from a 2-foot hole. It was severely decomposed and surrounded by salt placed in the hole to help cover the smell, Allen said.

Dhillon’s daughter took the witness stand and spoke quietly but clearly regarding the events leading to her child’s birth, losing composure only when she described holding the newborn, whom she named Mehar.

She testified she and Mann were involved in a sexual relationship for about a year and a half. At first the relationship was “forced on” her, the daughter said. She became pregnant but told no one except Mann as she was afraid.

Both her parents had physically abused her, the daughter testified, her mother slapping her over her grades, her father hitting her over any number of reasons. She said she feared her parents’ would send her to India if they discovered she was pregnant. It’s commonly held in her community that India is more disciplined than the U.S., she said, and troublemakers are sent there.

“If the person goes away, the problem goes away,” the thinking goes, said the daughter.

She managed to hide her pregnancy by wearing baggy clothes. “I didn’t get that big,” the daughter testified.

After marching with her family in a local 2018 Veterans Day parade, she experienced hours of severe cramping but wasn’t sure if she was in labor. The next day, she entered a bathroom and felt the baby’s head pop out, she testified. She got in a bathtub, filled it with a few inches of water and gave birth. Afterward, feeling faint, she wrapped her son in a shawl and held him while lying on the floor.

The daughter testified she heard a knock and her mother’s voice, then noticed people had entered the bathroom. Someone — she’s not sure who — took the baby, and she was taken to another bathroom to shower then placed in bed.

Mann told her the baby had been taken for adoption, the daughter told police when she came forward in February 2019 to report her father had threatened to kill her. She said her parents told her not to tell anyone about the pregnancy because they could get in trouble for not taking her to a hospital.

The daughter told police it was possible the child was buried in the backyard.

Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, 48, hanged himself in March of last year after posting bond and being released from custody on charges of accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Mann, who was in the country illegally, removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body. He fled and remains at large.