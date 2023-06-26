BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When he created an account on a dating app identifying himself as a woman and exchanged sexually graphic messages with another user, was Brian Pardue merely engaging in role-playing with someone he believed was an adult? Or was the former California Highway Patrol officer trying to meet for sex with someone who eventually identified themselves as an underage girl?

Those are questions the jury in Pardue’s trial, which began Monday, will be tasked with answering.

Pardue, 53, is charged with two felonies and faces having to register as a sex offender, among other penalties, if found guilty. The trial is expected to finish this week.

On July 3, 2020, prosecutor Ken Russell told the jury, Pardue initiated contact with a decoy account created by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on the dating app Skout. The conversation turned sexually graphic and decoy account “Sidney” told Pardue — who was going by an account with the name “Anna” — that she was underage.

The sex talk continued and they discussed meeting in-person but Pardue canceled, Russell said. Law enforcement went to his home and arrested him.

Russell displayed dozens of messages sent by Pardue, including some in which, writing as “Anna,” he asked the decoy to lie about her age and say she was 18. The “Anna” account told the decoy she wanted her to meet and engage in sex acts with her husband.

Pardue’s attorneys, Jared Thompson and Kyle J. Humphrey, argued Pardue believed from the start he was communicating with an adult. The “Sidney” profile created by sheriff’s Sgt. James Newell was of an 18-year-old woman, and the photo of an adult woman was used for the profile photo, Thompson said during his opening statement.

“The evidence will be clear there was no minor involved in this case whatsoever,” Thompson said.

Both Pardue and the sheriff’s investigator created fake profiles, but for different reasons. While Newell was trying to lure men into engaging with his account for the purposes of building a case, Pardue, experiencing marriage difficulties, used the app as a form of release, the attorney said.

“It was a form of psychological stimulation for Mr. Pardue to go online, to have this kind of role-play fantasy . . .,” Thompson said.

Pardue’s family wasn’t home that day and he could have left whenever he wanted — but he didn’t, Thompson said. That’s because all he wanted was to chat online with another adult, he said.

“Mr. Pardue is not a woman in real life, but in his online chatting and sexting he was able to engage in that kind of role-play,” Thompson said. He said a psychology professor from Cal State Bakersfield will testify to this online sexual behavior.

The only just verdict will be not-guilty because the prosecution won’t be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Pardue intended to communicate with or meet a minor, Thompson said.