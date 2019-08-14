Trial begins for accused baby killer Daniel McKie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A disturbing post appeared on the Facebook page of Daniel McKie after his girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy.

“Anyone know how to kill a baby while its (sic) in the hospital,” the post read.

Authorities were alerted to the message and McKie was escorted from the hospital, where the newborn was being treated for a perforated bowel discovered at birth.

He was barred from returning to the facility. When the infant was discharged, a doctor urged his mother not to leave McKie alone with the boy.

But she did, and 4-month-old Anakin McKie died as a result, a prosecutor said during the first day of Daniel McKie’s murder trial in Kern County Superior Court.

During his opening statement Wednesday, David Wilson said the evidence will show the 21-year-old McKie inflicted fatal injuries to Anakin by violently squeezing and shaking him.

Although he at first denied harming the boy, McKie eventually confessed and repeatedly told investigators, “I killed him,” Wilson said.

An autopsy revealed Anakin died from multiple injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and violent shaking.

McKie’s public defenders did not present an opening statement Wednesday, instead choosing to give it after the prosecution has presented its case.

Anakin was born three months premature Oct. 8, 2016, and spent the first three months of his life at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to court documents.

He was discharged Jan. 18, 2017, and died Feb. 26, 2017, at a residence in Sand Canyon, near Tehachapi.

Anakin’s mother, Melanie Murphy, 25, was taken into custody June 27 after a warrant was issued for her arrest for repeatedly failing to show up for court hearings.

Wilson told a judge Murphy is a necessary witness to the prosecution’s case and said tracking her down proved difficult as she is homeless. A judge agreed during a hearing last month that Murphy is a material witness and ordered her held on $100,000 bail pending her testimony.