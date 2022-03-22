BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California City couple charged with killing Orrin and Orson West are seeking to maintain visitation rights with their other four children.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to bar Trezell and Jacqueline West from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children out of concern the parents would influence the children regarding the criminal case.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline West’s attorney, Alekxia Torres Stallings, argued before Superior Court Judge Chad Louie that another court has provided a visitation schedule which has been in effect the past 10 months, allowing the Wests to see their children twice a week. She said there have been no instances where the Wests have spoken to or influenced the children about the case.

Louie said he needed to review the prior court order before making a ruling. He’s expected to be provided the order later Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said the Wests’ youngest adopted sons, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed three months before they were reported missing. Their bodies have not been found.

Trezell West, 35, told authorities the boys were playing outside their California City home while he gathered firewood Dec. 21, 2020. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out they had vanished. Jacqueline West, 32, backed up his version of events.

Information received a week later led to the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department, which eventually took over the investigation from California City police. Dozens of searches were conducted and authorities dug at sites in California City and Bakersfield.