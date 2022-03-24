BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court officials provided clarification Thursday on the criminal protective order issued against the couple accused of killing adopted sons Orrin and Orson West, saying it bars them from having contact with all their other children.

The order, issued earlier this week by Judge Chad Louie, prevents Trezell and Jacqueline West from seeing their two biological and two remaining adopted children. Attorneys said in court the order was sought to stop the Wests from influencing or intimidating the children about their criminal case.

The Wests are charged with murder and child cruelty, and the indictment includes an allegation they induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission of a crime. It’s unclear which child or children the allegation refers to.

A gag order has been granted barring attorneys and others from talking about it, and all court filings are being withheld from the public.

Prosecutors have said Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed three months before the Wests reported them missing. Their bodies have not been found.