BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday accepted a treatment program for a woman accused of animal cruelty after dead and neglected dogs were found at multiple residences and ordered her not to possess animals — with the exception of a turtle.

Annie Schreiber will have 14 counts of animal cruelty dismissed if she successfully completes a mental health diversion program. Judge Elizabet Rodriguez granted her entry to a diversion program last month over the objection of the District Attorney’s office.

Schreiber’s attorney, Jared M. Thompson, provided the court with details on the treatment his client will undergo. The program is expected to last about a year but could be extended up to two years depending on how Schreiber responds.

Prosecutor Sarah Merson said her office’s chief concern is that Schreiber have no animals in her care except the turtle, which the judge noted had previously been approved. Schreiber acknowledged Animal Control officers will have the right to search her home at any time while she’s in the program.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, when Rodriguez granted the diversion program in March, said mental health diversion is not punishment in this case, nor is it justice.

“When a person commits animal cruelty on such a wide scale and is responsible for the neglect, starvation, suffering and death of multiple animals, there should be criminal consequences,” Kinzel said.

But Rodriguez on Thursday said prosecutors had presented no evidence to contradict a doctor’s opinion that Schreiber has a mental health condition needing treatment.

Schreiber was arrested in August after authorities accused her of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation. Ten dogs were found decomposing at a house on Bernard Street, according to court filings. A German shepherd was found dead in the garage of another home linked to Schreiber, according to the reports.

In all, 29 dogs and three cats suffering from various stages of neglect were seized from locations connected to Schreiber, police said.