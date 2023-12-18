BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Monday scheduled a hearing in March to determine whether the accused killer of a 10-year-old girl will have his case sent to adult court.

Judge Wendy Avila set a transfer hearing for Jesus Everardo Rodriguez, charged with the July 17, 2021, shooting death of Liliana Jimenez.

Now 20, Rodriguez was 17 when Liliana was killed and her father and brother wounded. Police said the father may have been the target because he wore a hat commonly worn by Arvina gang members.

Also Monday, Rodriguez confirmed he has retained attorney Jesse Whitten of the Campbell Whitten law firm. Whitten is the third attorney to represent him.

Attorneys are awaiting a report from a psychologist who was appointed in August to examine Rodriguez. The examination has not taken place, his previous attorney confirmed.

Whether the doctor’s report is finished or not, Avila said she expects attorneys to keep to the schedule, which includes filing written arguments on dates selected ahead of the hearing. She acknowledged, however, there could be further delays due to Whitten’s recent appointment.