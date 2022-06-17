BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials.

Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot in the 100 Block Fishering Drive at about 6 p.m. on June 3, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO did not provide any details about a motive or suspect in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

There have been 52 confirmed homicides in Kern County so far this year, according to 17 News data.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.