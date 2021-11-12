Traffic stop results in car chase, foot chase and 1 arrest

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — What began as a traffic stop turned into a car chase, a foot chase and, eventually, an arrest, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, KCSO deputies tried to make a traffic stop after seeing a speeding truck with no license plates near Weedpatch Highway and Mountain View Road, officials said.

Instead of pulling over, the driver continued to drive away before getting out of the truck and attempting to flee on foot near Malaga Road, deputies said.

Deputies caught up with the suspect and found the truck to be stolen and several warrants for his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The suspect was not identified by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with additional information may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.