Traffic stop leads to arrested of convicted felon in possession of a gun, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop in which they determined he was a convicted felon on probation and in possession of a loaded gun.

Joshua Hicks-Peralta was taken into custody at about 6:19 p.m. Thursday after officers found the gun during a search of his vehicle, police said. The gun did not have serial numbers or other identifiable markings and appeared to be an independently manufactured “ghost gun.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.