DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department arrested a man during a traffic stop after discovering he had an outstanding warrant on March 18.

Delano Police officers said they made a traffic enforcement stop for code violations in the 700 block of South High Street in Delano.

During the traffic stop, officers arrested Jorge Avelar, 27, after finding he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. According to a post on DPD’s Facebook page, officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, along with six pounds of marijuana inside Avelar’s car.

Avelar was then transported to another facility.