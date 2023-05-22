BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who tortured and murdered his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son in Tehachapi was resentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a hearing in which the slain baby’s family talked of the pain of having to relive the case.

Tobin Wayne Phillips, 26, appeared via video from prison and showed no reaction to the family’s emotional statements or Judge John W. Lua’s decision to resentence him to the maximum term. Under changes to state law, Lua could have resentenced him to 25 years to life.

“Life without parole most adequately punishes the defendant for his actions,” Lua said.

Phillips was convicted three years ago in the 2017 slaying of Baron Brian Smith. He shook the baby so hard there was bleeding to his eyes and the child’s head hit a blunt object at least once.

It took at least three minutes for the baby to die as Phillips strangled him, prosecutor Gina Pearl said.

Mark Aguilar, Phillips’ attorney, argued for the lesser sentence on the grounds his client was only 20 when he killed Baron and his “impulsive” actions stemmed from his youth. Phillips has no prior criminal record, the attorney said, and deserved a shot at parole decades from now. He said Phillips was a good caretaker of Baron “for the most part.”

But Baron’s mother, Brianna Smith, told the court Phillips badly injured his 3-week-old daughter in Washington before making bail and connecting with her online. She didn’t know of the prior abuse when she and Phillips began dating.

Phillips was charged in Washington but not prosecuted because he received the life term in Baron’s death.

Speaking through tears, Brianna Smith said Phillips was old enough to know not to leave Washington and to know harming a child was wrong.

“It’s not fair that he wants to be selfish to ask for a life outside of prison when my son didn’t get that chance, he didn’t get to live,” she said.

Her father, Brian Benedict, said it’s “ridiculous” Phillips is using his youth to appeal his sentence. He told the court he doesn’t get a chance to appeal to get Baron back.

“He was the judge, the jury and the executioner for Baron, an innocent baby,” Benedict said.

Pearl noted Phillips — with the exception of a text message saying “sorry” — hadn’t shown an ounce of remorse throughout the trial, sentencing or Monday’s hearing. He never explained why he did what he did, and instead sought a reduced sentence and brought more pain to Baron’s family.

“If this is not a case to get sentenced to life without the possibility of parole . . . then I don’t know what an appropriate LWOP case would be,” she said.