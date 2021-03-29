Three wounded in east Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded in a stabbing in east Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:38 p.m., deputies were sent to Weedpatch Highway near Smith Road after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, deputies found three people with minor to moderate injuries.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the department. The other victim was treated at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.