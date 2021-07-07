Three wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield last night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:58 p.m., it received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of South Kern Street and East 10th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The department said two additional victims with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to BPD.

Suspect information is not available at this time. This article will be updated once more information is provided. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.