Three Wasco teens arrested on gun, gang charges

Crime Watch
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested three teens on suspicion of brandishing a gun at a person outside a convenience store while driving by in a van. One of the people in the van eluded capture after deputies stopped the vehicle.

The teens, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, all from Wasco, were arrested Monday on charges of carrying a loaded gun, making criminal threats, brandishing a handgun, conspiracy and gang participation, according to sheriff’s officials. Their names were not released because they’re minors.

Deputies were sent to the Circle K at 1395 Palm Ave. at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of suspects threatening and brandishing a gun at a person as they drove by in a silver Honda van, officials said. A vehicle matching the van’s description was found traveling in the area of D and 4th streets, where deputies stopped it.

The van’s front right passenger ran and got away, deputies said. The van’s three remaining occupants were detained and deputies found a handgun on one of the males, according to sheriff’s officials.

