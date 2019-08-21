Three wanted in theft from vehicle and credit card fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in connection with stealing items from a vehicle and credit card fraud.

The theft occurred at about 9:15 p.m. July 31 from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 4200 block of Akers Road, according to police. Later that evening, a credit card that had been stolen was used at the Walmart at 5075 Gosford Road.

Three people were captured on surveillance video at the Walmart and are believed involved in the crime. They are described as follows:

Hispanic woman, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, long black hair and wore a blue shirt and black shorts.

Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, mustache and wore a black T-shirt, black pants and a black and orange San Francisco Giants hat.

Hispanic man, in his 30s, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build, dark complexion and wore a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and camouflage hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.