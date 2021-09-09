Three wanted in theft and vandalism at Bakersfield business: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are wanted in connection with an incident of theft and vandalism that occurred in July at a Bakersfield business, police said.

The three tried to remove items from outside a business in the 2300 block of Brundage Lane, causing damage, police said.

One of the thieves is described as a white man, 35 to 40, about 6 feet tall, between 175 to 200 pounds, multiple tattoos on his arms, police said. Another is described as a white man, 30 to 40, between 5 feet 11 to 6 feet 2 inches, 210 to 220 pounds, brown shaved hair and neck tattoos.

The third person is described as a white woman, 25 to 35, blonde hair, police said.

They traveled in a white 2006-2013 model Chevy Impala with tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.