Three wanted in residential burglary in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in connection with burglarizing a house in southwest Bakersfield.

The burglary occurred at about 1:05 p.m. July 12 at a house in the 9200 block of Five Burroughs Drive, police said.

The burglars are described as follows:

Hispanic male, late teens, 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, wearing a blue T-shirt, dark athletic pants with a white stripe and black and white Vans.

Hispanic man, early 20s, 5 feet 8 inches, 180 pounds, wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans and white with black Adidas shoes.

White or Hispanic male, wearing a white T-shirt with black sleeves, shorts and black shoes.

The three left in a vehicle described as a newer model maroon Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.