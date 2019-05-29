Three wanted in question with shoplifting at Dollar General

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three women are wanted for questioning regarding shoplifting at a Dollar General store.

The incident occurred April 7 at the Dollar General at 3030 Brundage Lane, police said.

The suspects are described as three black women.

Police said one woman is described as 20 to 30 years old, light complexion, between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, weighing 235 pounds, heavy build, long black hair in a ponytail, large tattoo on her upper left chest, and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, olive green pants and blue handbag.

Another is described as 16 to 20 years old, dark complexion, between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, weighing 185 pounds, medium build, long black hair in a ponytail, and was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and black backpack.

The third suspect is described as 16 to 20 years old, dark complexion, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, weighing 160 pounds, medium build, long black hair, and was wearing glasses, a black shirt, black shorts, white sweatshirt and black handbag/purse.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.