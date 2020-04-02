Three wanted in home improvement store robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people are wanted in a robbery at a home improvement store where one of the robbers brandished a gun at an employee.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 27 at the Lowe’s at 1601 Columbus St. Two people took merchandise and left the store without paying for it. A third person tripped an employee chasing after the two and pointed a gun at the employee before leaving.

The robbers are described as follows:

— Black man, 35, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, black short braided hair, wore a black jacket with gray sleeves, dark jeans and dark Nike shoes.

— Black woman, 35, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, shoulder-length black hair, wore a black jacket with white sleeves, light blue jeans, black and white Converse-style shoes.

— Black man, 65, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, wore a tan/mustard hat, blue and black checkered vest, light gray long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, light-colored shoes, armed with a small-caliber handgun.

Anyone with information about the three is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.