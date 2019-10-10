Three wanted in armed robbery at east Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for three men wanted for armed robbery at an east Bakersfield restaurant.

The men robbed three people early Sept. 22 at the front of Mariscos Urupan at 1200 E. Truxtun Ave., according to police. They fled in two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a four-door Chevrolet sedan.

The men are described as follows:

Hispanic, heavy build, mustache, sleeve tattoos on both arms and was wearing a black and white button-up plaid shirt, black pants, black and white red shoes and red St. Louis Cardinals hat.

Hispanic, in his 20s, medium build, goatee and wore a white shirt, light blue jeans and red shoes.

Hispanic, in his 30s, heavy build, large beard, glasses, tattoos on his right bicep and left shoulder and wore a black shirt with “661 Originals” in white lettering, black athletic shorts with white stripes and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.