Three plead no contest to charges filed in deadly motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with the shooting death of a man at a motel last year, according to court records.

Ryan Lopez, 21, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, influencing testimony by a bribe and inducing false testimony by force, threat or fraud, records show. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

He faces 13 years in prison.

Lopez shot his mother’s boyfriend in the head July 9 at the Motel 6 at 1350 Easton Road, according to court documents. The boyfriend, Lazaro Gonzalez, 42, died two days later at Kern Medical.

The mother, Maria Irene Stokes, pleaded no contest Friday to a felony charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness, according to records. An accessory charge was dismissed.

She faces 270 days of jail or work release.

And Lopez’s girlfriend, Angel Aaron, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor accessory charge, records show, while a charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness was dismissed. She’ll be given credit for time served and placed on probation.

When police arrived to the motel the night of the shooting, Stokes told police an unknown male shot her boyfriend.

But statements from multiple witnesses indicated her son carried out the shooting after Stokes called Lopez to her room to intervene in an argument she and the boyfriend were having, court documents said.

Sentencing for the three is set for July 30.