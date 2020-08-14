Three take plea deals in stabbing death of BC football player

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men took plea deals Friday in connection with the death of Bakersfield College football player Aaran Porter.

Donnie Nolen pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter with a gang enhancement for 16 years in prison, and Armani Bonner pleaded no contest to assault resulting in great bodily injury with a gang enhancement for 10 years, prosecutors said. Isaiah Starns pleaded no contest to the same charges as Bonner and faces a six-year prison term.

All three are alleged members of the East Side Crips. Sentencing is set for Sept. 15.

Another suspect, Anthony English, is in the process of extradition from Pennsylvania, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“When gang-related activity is a driving force in a felony, we will continue to pursue gang enhancements that impose higher penalties for crimes motivated by gang affiliation,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

Bonner was fatally stabbed in a fight that broke out Feb. 2, 2019, after a birthday party at 7460 District Blvd., prosecutors said.