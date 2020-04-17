Three stabbings of homeless women since March 14 could be connected, Bakersfield police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The stabbings of three homeless women in separate incidents that began last month could be the work of the same assailant, police said Thursday.

The description of the attacker is similar in each case: a tall man between 18 to 25 years old with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The most recent stabbing occurred Tuesday night on 19th Street and left a woman in critical condition, police said. The other attacks occurred March 14 in the 500 block of 21st Street, and April 2 in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.

Each of the victims was stabbed multiple times but survived, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jared Diederich at 326-3558.