Three shot, leaving juvenile dead and two others injured in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night leaving a 17-year-old dead, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called out for reports of a shooting on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to the department. When officers arrived they found three victims with gunshot wounds at a residence. One dead and two wounded.

The victim who died was a 17-year-old boy, according to BPD. Another juvenile boy and a man were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

If you have information about this shooting, call Detective P. Hernandez at 661-326-3592 or the department at 661-327-7111.

This is the 137 confirmed homicide in Kern County this year, according to the 17 News Homicide Tracker.