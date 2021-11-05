Three shot overnight in East Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight incident where three people were shot in East Bakersfield.



Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of Rembrandt Street just north of Edison Highway and west of Oswell Street around 1:15 a.m., according to KCSO. The department received several calls reporting gunshots in the area.

While detaining people nearby for questioning, deputies found a man who had been shot in the leg, according to KCSO.

Around the same time, a man and woman who had been shot arrived at Kern Medical, according to the department. The woman is in critical condition, but stable.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.