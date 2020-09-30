Three sentenced to prison in stabbing death of BC football player

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their roles in the deadly stabbing of Bakersfield College football player Aaran Porter.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Donnie Lee Nolen to 16 years in prison, Armani Bonner to 10 years and Isaiah Starns to six years, according to court records. All three had faced murder charges but accepted plea deals in August, with Nolen pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and the other two to assault charges.

The three men are alleged members of the East Side Crips.

Porter, 18, was stabbed in a fight that broke out Feb. 2, 2019, after a birthday party at 7460 District Blvd., prosecutors said. He died 12 days later.