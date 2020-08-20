Three sentenced to prison in deadly stabbing outside Wasco sports bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men have been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Wasco bar.

Leonel Larios was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while Atanacio Larios received a three-year term and Joel Robles was sentenced to 18 months during a hearing this week.

Last month, Leonel Larios, 28, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter while Atanacio Larios, 26, and Robles, 23, each pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter. Charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm were dismissed against the three men.

The three became involved in an argument at Wasco Pizza and Sports Bar early May 12, 2018, after Robles boasted of his gang affiliation, prompting several rival gang members to shout the name of their gang, according to court documents. The two groups left the bar and a fight broke out.

A bottle struck the pickup of Robert Villanueva, Jr., who had also been inside the bar, and he confronted the men, according to the documents. Several people attacked Villanueva, hitting him with a bottle, stabbing him and kicking him in the head, witnesses told police. The 45-year-old died at the scene, and four others were wounded.

Atanacio and Leonel Larios and Robles were identified as Villanueva’s assailants and were arrested a month later.