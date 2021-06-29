Three plead not guilty after online child sex sting arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in an online child sex sting have pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

William Mullen, 33, Dominique Walker, 33, and Devon Armstrong, 25, on Tuesday each pleaded not guilty to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and going to an arranged meeting place to meet a minor for a sexual offense.

They’re due back in court July 26. Bail was set at $75,000.

Devon Armstrong

Three other men arrested in the sting have bailed out and are not yet charged. They are Francisco Ceja, 29, Leonel Contreras, 28, and Juan Sandoval, 29, police said.

William Mullen

The men were arrested in a sting conducted Friday and Saturday in which detectives posed as a minor online, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The men engaged in inappropriate communication, made plans to meet for sex acts and were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place, police said.