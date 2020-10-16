Three people arrested after more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine found during residence search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on multiple felonies related to narcotics sales and weapons charges on Thursday.

KCSO said deputies with the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) served a search warrant on Thursday at 1923 Williams Street in East Bakersfield. When deputies attempted to detain Andrew Perez, 33, Perez attempted to flee the area on foot and discarded a stolen firearm, according to KCSO. Deputies were able to take Perez into custody.

While serving the search warrant at the residence, KCSO said deputies located a methamphetamine conversion laboratory on the property. Personnel from the Kern County Environmental Health and Bakersfield Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the residence to assist deputies in the collection of evidence. KCSO said deputies located and seized the following items during the investigation:

Five (5) firearms (including two (2) assault weapons),

$10,450 in U.S. currency,

2.3 pounds of processed marijuana and about 127 marijuana plants,

Ammunition

77.8 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $233,400 and

81.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $245,700

Perez was arrested on multiple felonies related to narcotic sales and weapon violation charges. Mauricio Alvarez, 31, and Kassandra Manriquez, 27, were also arrested on charges related to narcotics sales, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.