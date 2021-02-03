Three people arrested after drugs, firearms found during residence search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested last Friday after drugs and firearms were found at a residence during a robbery and assault investigation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said detectives conducted a search at a residence in the 4300 block of Tierra Verde Street as part of a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon investigation. Prior to the search, an arrest warrant had been issued for 30-year-old Jacob Kephart.

The department said he was located and detained by the Bakersfield Police Department. During the search, KCSO said four firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and currency were discovered. The department’s Narcotics Unit responded to assist in the collection of the items.

While on scene, two other men arrived at the residence. They were both armed with a handgun and in possession of additional drugs, according to KCSO. Matthew Bunch, 30, and 38-year-old Ryan Whitley were arrested.

All three suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing drugs, possessing drugs for sale, possessing drugs while armed and being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kephart was also arrested for his outstanding robbery warrant and Whitley was also booked on an outstanding Post Release Community Supervision warrant, the department said.