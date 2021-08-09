Three others charged in June online sex sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been filed against three men arrested in a June online sex sting.

Francisco Ceja, Leonel Contreras and Juan Sandoval each face charges of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, according to court records.

Previously charged in the same sting in which Bakersfield police detectives posed as a minor online were William Mullen, Dominique Walker and Devon Gary Armstrong.

The men engaged in inappropriate communication, made plans to meet for sex acts and were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place, police said.

Armstrong, 26, pleaded no contest last month to contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, according to court documents. A second, similar charge was dismissed after Armstrong entered his plea. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Armstrong communicated online with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to court documents. He sent images of his penis and requested sex in exchange for money, the documents said.

He arranged to meet at Mexicali and was taken into custody while approaching the restaurant, the documents said. Armstrong is a registered sex offender who pleaded no contest last year to the same offense, according to court records.