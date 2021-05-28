Three men arrested in Delano after weapons, drugs found during probation search

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested in Delano on Thursday after weapons and drugs were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said its Post Release Community Supervision unit conducted a home search in the 1600 block of 16th Place. During the search, officers found a loaded 9mm Glock-style handgun, a loaded .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen, various rounds of live ammunition and more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Omar Valdez, 24, and 19-year-old Sergio Gonzalez were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal firearm and drug possession. Valdez was also arrested for allegedly violating probation.

Alberto Herrera, 57, was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and for several drug-related offenses.