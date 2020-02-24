Three men arrested after illegally firing weapons including AK-47 rifle, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested after police said they illegally fired weapons including an AK-47 rifle.

Police were in the area of Comanche Drive and Highway 178 on Sunday when they heard gunshots, according to a news release. They drove to a dirt field in the area and found evidence three people had been illegally firing guns.

The officers arrested Austin Pulido, Adan Martinez and Adrian Godinez and seized weapons including the rifle, a sub-compact AK-47-type pistol, a mini 14 assault rifle and a shotgun that had been reported stolen, according to the release. Pulida was also arrested on gang-related charges.

Ammunition and high-capacity magazines were also seized.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.