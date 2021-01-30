Three juveniles arrested in McFarland after handgun found in vehicle

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Three juveniles were arrested on Friday in McFarland after a firearm was found in a vehicle.

The McFarland Police Department said at around 10:24 p.m., officers were patrolling Browning Road Park when they saw three juveniles from Delano who were in the park after hours. Officers found a Glock 9mm handgun concealed inside the vehicle they were in.

The department said the firearm’s serial number had been removed and that the weapon had a modification converting it into an automatic pistol. The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of various firearms-related offenses and transported to the Kern County Juvenile Hall.