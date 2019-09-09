Three found guilty of attempted kidnapping in Bakersfield parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a woman were found guilty Monday of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking lot in June of last year.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Trichelle Burton, 19, Tyquan Jones, 24, and Glen Maynor, 23, on charges of conspiracy, carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery.

The three tried to force a woman into a car inside a parking lot at 28th and F streets on June 15, 2018, but were stopped by witnesses, police say. They drove away in a white sedan that police located later the same day.

They were arrested, and officers learned the sedan had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Fresno.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

