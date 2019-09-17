Three face attempted murder charges in stabbing at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three inmates face attempted murder charges in the stabbing of another inmate at Lerdo Jail over the weekend, according to sheriff’s officials.

The stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Pre-Trial Facility. Deputies said the victim suffered moderate injuries from puncture wounds and was in stable condition.

Investigators identified three men through video surveillance as the attackers.

Julian Valenzuela, 20, Juan Santiago, 19, and Irvin Chavez, 26, face attempted homicide charges with a gang enhancement, sheriff’s officials said.

A weapon has not been recovered.