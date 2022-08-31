Jahquan Davenport stands next to a public defender as he’s arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and arson.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials have refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them.

Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court. A third suspect, Jaysean Davenport, was not listed in custody but is also charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Antone James appeared in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and arson.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Jahquan Davenport and James held without bail, noting the probable cause declaration says the victim was shot in the back of the head.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Meza said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation and information should be available in a day or two.

However, a group of people, apparently family of 27-year-old Ronnetta Martin, attended the hearing and hugged afterward. They declined comment. One woman wept.

A Facebook group dedicated to Martin, who was reported missing earlier this month, says she died around the time human remains were found Aug. 15 in a rural area of Kern County. The group says her car was found burned in Inglewood.

The remains were found on Backus Road between Rosamond and Mojave. Sheriff’s officials as of late Wednesday afternoon had not issued a release identifying the remains.

Davenport has a listed address in California City and James has a listed address in Lancaster, according to inmate records. They’re due back in court Sept. 13.