Three charged with arson and manufacturing drugs in January explosion that burned southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed arson and drug charges against three men who police say were manufacturing butane honey oil in a southwest Bakersfield home where an explosion occurred.

Jay Hanner, Matthew Hanner and Austin Hanner are each charged with multiple felonies in the Jan. 21 explosion at a house on Privet Place near Ming Avenue, court records show. Jay Hanner is also charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A probable cause declaration says the men were chemically extracting THC from marijuana to manufacture butane honey oil. They tampered with utility services to “bypass their responsibility for the power consumed,” according to the document.

Jay and Matthew Hanner suffered serious burns in the explosion, police have said. Matthew Hanner was home at the time but was uninjured.

Court hearings have yet to be scheduled.