BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men charged in connection with shootings that occurred at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple charges.

Gary Clayton, Anthony Felix and Bobby West were each ordered held on $500,000 bail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 13.

Bobby West is charged in connection with shootings that took place at Pelezzio Reception Venue.

Police allege West, 26, fired into the venue several times May 22 when he was denied entry after refusing to be patted down by security. He was arrested after a foot chase.

Clayton, 43, and Felix, 22, were involved in a separate altercation inside the business in which both drew guns and Clayton fired at someone, police said.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Clayton and Felix are charged with attempted murder, assault with a gun, possession of a gun by a felon and participating in a street gang, and West is charged with assault with a gun, recklessly firing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and participating in a street gang.