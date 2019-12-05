Three Bakersfield residents indicted by federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted three Bakersfield residents for allegedly distributing thousands of fentanyl pills.

Wilfredo Medina-Perez, 31, Uriel Ivan Portillo, 33, and Rojelio Garcia, 47, are charged with various drug trafficking crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

Between Feb. 11 and Nov. 21, Medina-Perez sold more than 8,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer, according to a DOJ release.

Portillo, who was working with Medina-Perez, delivered 5,000 fentanyl pills to the officer, the release says, and Garcia obtained fentanyl from Medina-Perez with the intention of distributing it in the Bakersfield area.

If convicted, Medina-Perez faces a maximum of life in prison and up to a $10 million fine, the release says.

Portillo faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million, and Garcia faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.