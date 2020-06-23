Three arrested on murder charges in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested on murder and gang charges in the shooting death of a man in east Bakersfield last month.

Parrish Stinson and Mark Milner, both 19, and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday in the death of 38-year-old Raul Dominguez, according to police. Milner and Stinson were booked into jail and the 17-year-old into Juvenile Hall.

Dominguez was shot around 9 p.m. May 31. Police found his vehicle facing west while in the middle of the eastbound lanes in the 200 block of East California Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in Dominguez’s vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.