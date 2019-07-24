Three arrested on assault and robbery charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested on assault and robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred early Tuesday in south Bakersfield.

Police said the victim was confronted at a residence in the 2500 block of Bea Court at about 1 a.m. by two people armed with guns. They assaulted and robbed the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers developed information leading them to a residence in the 6700 block of Lafayette Way, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

They detained three people: Angel Ayala, 27; Olivia Garcia, 25; and Miguel Garcia, 26. Police said items found at the residence linked the three to the robbery and assault, and evidence of drugs sales was also found.

The three were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, weapons violations and possession of drugs for sales.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.