Three arrested in shooting during robbery in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles were arrested on Thursday for shooting two people during a robbery.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:27 p.m., two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the Wasco substation. Deputies and Hall Ambulance personnel provided medical aid to the victims, one of whom was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They are now in stable condition.

The other victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the department said.

KCSO said deputies determined that the victims were shot during a robbery at Westside Park in Wasco. After an investigation, deputies arrested 18-year-old Dallas Durfee Jr. and two male juveniles.

Durfee was found to be in possession of a firearm and was arrested, the department said. The juvenile suspects were later taken into custody at separate residences in Wasco.

All three suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.