Three arrested in several garage burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested in connection with several garage burglaries in northwest Bakersfield.

Ruben Gonzalez, 25, Michael Pullings, 25, and a 17-year-old male were arrested in the 9800 block of Marby Grange Way after police responded to a burglary in progress early Wednesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The three were in possession of items stolen from at least four burglaries that occurred on Marby Grange Way, the 10000 block of Metherly Hill Road and the 11600 block of Yellowstone River Road, according to police.

It appears they gained access to garages by using garage door openers left in unlocked vehicles, police said. They were booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, theft and possession of stolen property.

The BPD is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove items of importance to deter theft.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.