Three arrested in Saturday street racing, reckless driving enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three people on Saturday for resisting arrest as part of another street racing and reckless driving enforcement operation.

The department said it responded to several calls for service between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. regarding street racing and conducted 10 related traffic stops, resulting in 10 citations, eight 30-day vehicle impounds and the three arrests.

Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.