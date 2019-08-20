Three arrested in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in southwest Bakersfield over the weekend that prompted a community meeting Monday attended by Bakersfield’s police chief and district attorney.

No other details regarding the arrests were immediately available.

The shooting occurred at about 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue, across the street from Quailwood Elementary School. Officers found more than 60 spent shell casings of various calibers.

No one was injured, but vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire, police said.

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales hosted a community meeting Monday where Chief Lyle Martin reassured residents the neighborhood remains safe.

Some people at the meeting discussed forming neighborhood watch groups and taking other steps to ensure the community’s safety.