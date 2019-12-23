Three cited, their vehicles impounded, in operation targeting street racing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police cited three people and impounded their vehicles Saturday in an operation targeting street racing within the city.

Andrew Arista, 21, was cited for reckless driving after officers stopped him in a parking lot in a shopping center in the 2300 block of White Lane, police said.

As officers impounded Arista’s vehicle, another driver, Richard Demetrio, 27, drove in a reckless manner while leaving the shopping center, police said. He was cited and his vehicle was also impounded.

Police then followed a group of people from the White Lane parking lot to a shopping center in the 1300 block of Wible Road. There, officers found Guillermo Soto, 21, driving in a reckless manner, according to police. They cited him and impounded his vehicle.

More street racing enforcement operation are planned during the next few months.

Last month, a woman was killed and her two grandchildren injured in a crash caused by two men racing along Old River Road at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to police.

Ronald Pierce Jr., 50, and Israel Maldonado, 34, are both charged with murder in connection with the crash.

Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Monday that Pierce had a blood-alcohol content of 0.24 percent — three times the legal limit.