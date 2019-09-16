Three arrested in home invasion robbery

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested and several guns seized in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred earlier this month.

Jose Sanchez, 24, Leonardo Sanchez, 20, and Anna Salazar, 20, were arrested after deputies served a warrant in the 900 block of Tangerine Street, according to sheriff’s officials. Property taken in the robbery was found inside the residence, as were several firearms.

The three were taken into custody Sept. 6 on charges of robbery, maintaining a drug house, conspiracy, marijuana sales and possession of stolen property, sheriff’s officials said.

The robbery occurred Sept. 4 in the 3700 block of 7th Street when people forced their way into a residence and bound those inside before leaving with cash and property.