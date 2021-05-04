Three arrested in Buttonwillow shooting

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a man, deputies said.

Gurpal Singh, 20, Pedro Carranza, 24, and Brandon Cruz, 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy, according to sheriff’s officials. They’re each held on $510,000 bail and are due in court Thursday.

The shooting happened about 1:25 a.m. in the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The victim is expected to survive, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.